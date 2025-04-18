Licence granted for Amazon cable seabed survey

A spokesperson for Amazon has confirmed that MARA, (the Maritime Area Regulatory Authority), has advised them that they are to be granted a licence for a seabed survey in the Castlefreke area. However, Amazon Web Services (AWS) says that as a result of their talks with the local community, they will not be surveying within the Special Area of Conservation, and nor will the cable land in that Special Area of Conservation.

‘Following the closure of the public consultation process on the offshore survey in March, MARA has advised us that they are minded to grant a licence for a seabed survey. As a result of our engagement with representatives of the local community, we are happy to confirm that we will not be surveying within the Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and AWS’s planned fibre optic cable will not land in the SAC.'

‘In the coming weeks, AWS will continue to engage with local stakeholders to discuss the project and how AWS can work with local community groups, schools and organisations.’

AWS recently confirmed the news to The Southern Star, as well as the fact that the survey will take place in the coming weeks. Once it is completed, the company will apply for a Maritime Area Consent (MAC) to MARA.

The original application data suggested that the survey could take less than four months in total, 'and ideally will be completed in one operation. However, depending on operational factors, this may be split up over eight months’.

This original application noted that Amazon are investigating the feasibility of a new transatlantic subsea telecoms cable system, linking the east coast of the United States to area in Castlefreke.