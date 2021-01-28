Level 5 restrictions impact on hearing of court cases

THE Court Services have confirmed that due to the restrictions in place for Covid-19, the Courts will not deal with contested cases until further notice if there is more than one State witness involved.

In a circular sent out to solicitors and the media in West Cork last week, chief clerk of Clonakilty District Court, Leonard MacCarthy said that the courts will deal with pleas, custody matters and remands.

Solicitors are also being instructed to advise their clients as to whether their presence is required in court or not.

Mr MacCarthy confirmed that the courts will always deal with urgent domestic violence and childcare matters and that applications for protection orders will be dealt with without delay, as will any applications by the Child and Family Agency (CFA).

He also thanked court users for their help in ensuring that social distancing, wearing of masks and the use of hand sanitisers are being applied in the various courthouses and that courtroom capacity is being observed at all times.

‘I want to say a special thank you to the members of An Garda Síóchána who have controlled the number of court users in each venue, have had people lined up ready for when their case is called, and have endeavoured to deal with people waiting outside and the problem of social distancing.’ He said without their assistance the courts would not have run as smoothly as they have.

The Clonakilty District Court office moved into their new premises at the Waterfront this week, having leased a premises on Lambe Street for over 22 years. The telephone number and email address remains the same.