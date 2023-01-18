Learning how to behave

POLITICIANS are this week getting advice on how to protect themselves from an increasingly angry public.

With the rise in attacks on lone women in recent years, the debate rightly moved to putting the onus on men to educate themselves about women’s right to feel safe, wherever or whenever they choose to be alone.

Perhaps we should extend that thinking to all instances of perceived danger. Politicians should not have to vary their behaviour for fear of attack. Constituents with grudges should be educated about what is acceptable behaviour in a civilised society.