News

Learning how to behave

January 18th, 2023 10:10 PM

Share this article

POLITICIANS are this week getting advice on how to protect themselves from an increasingly angry public.

With the rise in attacks on lone women in recent years, the debate rightly moved to putting the onus on men to educate themselves about women’s right to feel safe, wherever or whenever they choose to be alone.

Perhaps we should extend that thinking to all instances of perceived danger. Politicians should not have to vary their behaviour for fear of attack. Constituents with grudges should be educated about what is acceptable behaviour in a civilised society.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.