Leap’s Scarecrow Festival delivers award for Council

A SCARECROW festival in Leap and a programme to improve West Cork’s graveyards are just two of the projects for which the County Council has been nominated for an ‘excellence in local government’ award.

Rita Ryan, chairperson of the popular Hallowe’en festival, which unfortunately had to be cancelled this year due to Covid-19, told The Southern Star: ‘The Council has always been very good to us, and every year, it provides us with a grant that helps us to keep the show on the road.

‘The Council also presented us with a community award, so we are delighted that the Council is now being recognised for the support it gives communities as part of this year’s National Excellence in Local Government Awards on November 26th next.’

The Council has been nominated for 11 projects as part of a competition that seeks to acknowledge the work local government does to support innovation, sustainability, health and wellbeing, business and tourism, the environment, digital support, the library service and the arts, filmmaking and local heritage.

There are 80 projects vying to be placed in this year’s competition. Each of them have been delivered through municipal districts in Ireland, including the West Cork and Bandon-Kinsale municipal districts here.

Cork County Council chief executive, Tim Lucey, said: ‘The projects help to strengthen our communities and support businesses and individuals.’