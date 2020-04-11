Laundry Room’s Lizzie adds colour with some good, clean fun in Castletownbere

BY HELEN RIDDELL

A CASTLETOWNBERE business woman has come up with a novel way to help youngsters process any anxiety they may be feeling during the health crisis.

Lizzie Reid, who runs The Laundry Room in Castletownbere is asking young people to send in their drawings which she will display in the windows of her laundrette.

It’s an initiative she’s calling ‘Pictures of Hope.’

A mother of three boys aged nine, seven and four, Lizzie came up with the idea as she realised how anxious children can be at the current time, and felt it was something to distract them.

‘When I’m at home with my three boys I see how drawing and painting helps to take their mind off things and I thought maybe it could help other children in the area. I came up with the name ‘Pictures of Hope’ in that it will help to give us all hope to look forward to the future when all this is over and things will be better,’ she said.

Classed as one of the essential services permitted to stay open during the current lockdown situation Lizzie says she has reduced her opening hours, but still aims to provide a service for the

Castletownbere area.

‘There’s usually four of us working here, but we’re now down to two for the next few weeks. It’s definitely quieter with people staying home, but we are here to provide a service.’

Lizzie is ensuring a safe environment for both her staff and customers by providing hand sanitiser and encouraging people to keep their distance.

Parents or guardians can drop in their child’s drawing to The Laundry Room, or post them to The Laundry Room, Main St Castletownbere. When she runs out of space, she hopes other neighbouring businesses will get involved. When the current situation is over, she plans to laminate the drawings and donate some them to be displayed in the local day care centre.

Lizzie hopes the drawings will prove welcome distractions for all when they pass through the town.

‘When people are going to get their essential food shopping it will be something nice for them to look at or when they’re driving through the town with their children.

Everyone is going through this together and if we all stick together and look out for one another we will get through this.’