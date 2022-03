THERE appears to have been a dramatic last minute resolution for Dursey islanders which means they won’t be cut off from the mainland during cable car maintenance.

With the cable car closing this Friday for repairs, it was feared the island would be cut off from the mainland until next November.

But the Department of Rural Development this afternoon confirmed it will back a seven-day ferry service for islanders.

