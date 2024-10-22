Large crowd gathered for future of Clonakilty meeting

MORE than 150 people attended the recently held ‘Clonakilty Your Town, Your Future’ meeting which was hosted by Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan and Orla O’Donovan of the Fig and Olive Café.

The meeting was held at Fernhill and highlighted some of the key projects that are happening in the town. Potential future projects were also identified.

Deputy O’Sullivan said: ‘I was overwhelmed with the turnout in Fernhill. It’s so uplifting to see the level of interest and passion about Clonakilty and to hear about the amazing projects that are already happening in the town. Some of the projects that were outlined include: plans for a walkway between Clonakilty and Inchydoney Beach; the work being carried out to protect the dunes at Inchydoney; the plan for Clonakilty to have Ireland’s biggest outdoor gym as well as the work being done to create a nature reserve at Clogheen, Clonakilty.

Guest speakers included TV personality Karl Henry, Clodagh McGuirk from Secad and Eoin Hurley from the Inchydoney Walkway Group.

‘What is clear from the meeting is that there is a desire among the public, community groups and sporting organisations to move forward to work in a collective way, working with Cork County Council. I firmly believe that’s possible’ said Deputy O’Sullivan.

There was huge interest in the establishment of a Clonakilty Projects Group and it was proposed that those who were interested would join the Clon Town Forum which is being chaired by mayor of Clonakilty, Eileen Shepphard.