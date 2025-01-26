Kinsale students showcase nine projects at BTYSTE

KINSALE Community School had an exceptional nine projects at last week’s 61st BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), representing 15 students qualified for this year’s competition, a remarkable feat, considering only one in four entries are selected.

These projects, spanning a wide range of scientific disciplines are a testament to the creativity, dedication and ingenuity of its students.

Several students received significant recognition including Ian Cullinane, who was the winner of the EPA award for his project, while Etaoin Hickey Bastow and Eva Grace received the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine Special award for their project ‘Wound Protection Cage 2.0’ and were placed first in the Junior Group Health and Wellbeing category. Ronan Hawkins was awarded third place in Technology Senior Individual, while Riva O’Reilly and Sadhbh Tuohy were awarded third place in the Junior Group Health and Wellbeing category.

The school commend all its qualifiers for their dedication and hard work, showcasing an impressive array of projects aimed at addressing real-world challengers. School principal Fergal McCarthy said the achievements of their students highlights their dedication to scientific excellence.