Kinsale students showcase nine projects at BTYSTE

January 26th, 2025 5:00 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Kinsale students showcase nine projects at BTYSTE Image
Therese Gunning, legal director at BT Ireland presenting the third place Junior Group Health and Wellbeing Category Award to Riva O'Reilly and Sadhbh Touhy, Kinsale Community School Cork for the project 'Ultra processed food and the effect it has on us'. (Photo: Chris Bellew)

KINSALE Community School had an exceptional nine projects at last week’s 61st BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), representing 15 students qualified for this year’s competition, a remarkable feat, considering only one in four entries are selected. 

These projects, spanning a wide range of scientific disciplines are a testament to the creativity, dedication and ingenuity of its students. 

Several students received significant recognition including Ian Cullinane, who was the winner of the EPA award for his project, while Etaoin Hickey Bastow and Eva Grace received the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine Special award for their project ‘Wound Protection Cage 2.0’ and were placed first in the Junior Group Health and Wellbeing category. Ronan Hawkins was awarded third place in Technology Senior Individual, while Riva O’Reilly and Sadhbh Tuohy were awarded third place in the Junior Group Health and Wellbeing category. 

Therese Gunning, legal director at BT Ireland presenting the third place Senior Individual Technology Category Award to Ronan Hawkins, Kinsale Community School Cork for the project 'A Comprehensive Predictive Diagnostic System for Radiology'.

 

The school commend all its qualifiers for their dedication and hard work, showcasing an impressive array of projects aimed at addressing real-world challengers. School principal Fergal McCarthy said the achievements of their students highlights their dedication to scientific excellence.

