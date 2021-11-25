Kinsale students honoured for producing PPE

TWO students at Kinsale Community School have got national honours for their work in producing PPE for frontline healthcare workers, locally and nationally, during the pandemic.

Shane Collins and Oisin Coyle won the community safety award at the National Garda Youth Awards 2021 held in Portlaoise last weekend.

Principal Fergal McCarthy said: ‘Kinsale Community School is incredibly proud of Oisin and Shane in respect of the award which they received in recognition of their work in producing 12,000 visors and rectifying a further 10,000 defective face masks in support of frontline healthcare workers at the beginning of the pandemic when there was a national crisis in respect of PPE. ‘This project demonstrated the student’s empathetic good nature as well as reflecting their sharp intellect and dynamic creativity. They showed that they are adept problem solvers, capable of working as a team, and they used these skills to focus on public good. These students reflect all that is good about bright, young, gifted people. We are proud at having this calibre of student attending Kinsale Community School.’

Shane added: ‘Oisin and I are delighted to have received this special award. It would not have been possible without the support of the school and all our teachers. We worked together as a team to support the community, those on the frontline and provide much needed PPE.’