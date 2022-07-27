Kinsale road race in aid of RNLI

A CHARITY road race is taking place this Friday in aid of the Kinsale RNLI station.

The Kinsale Regatta 5 Mile Road Race is part of the Bank Holiday Kinsale Regatta Festival.

The event is organised and hosted by Kinsale Triathlon Club, in association with Riverstick-Kinsale AC.

Jer Callanan, President of Kinsale Tri-Club said: ‘The race starts at the local GAA club and promises to be a fast course, set in the beautiful surroundings of Kinsale, with the finish line right in the centre of town, where there is always a fantastic carnival atmosphere.’

Crew members Emma McLoughney and Jon Green of Kinsale RNLI station will be participating in the race along with other crew and fundraisers who will be supporting the event along the way at water stations and outside the RNLI station on the race route close to the finish line.

Jon Green said that participating in the race is ‘the least they could do,’ to thank the club for the continuous fundraising they do for the RNLI.

‘Kinsale Tri-Club have always been great supporters of the RNLI and have given generously in support of the station over previous years.’

The race starts at Kinsale GAA Club at 7.30pm – register in advance here.

The event is one of the many activities being held as part of the Kinsale Regatta Festival, which will be an action packed weekend of entertainment, culminating in a fireworks display on Sunday evening at 10:15pm.

Kinsale RNLI will also be hosting their annual Lifeboat Open Day at the Lifeboat Station from 2pm -5pm on Sunday, where members of the public are encouraged to visit and support the station.

RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews across Ireland launched 945 times last year, coming to the aid of 1,147 people, 13 of whom were lives saved. That was an average of three people aided each day - rescues which were only possible because of the donations made to the charity by supporters.

For more information about Kinsale RNLI or to make a donation, visit the Kinsale RNLI website.