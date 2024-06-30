Kinsale RNLI rescues two after yacht loses steering off the Old Head

KINSALE RNLI came to the aid of two sailors on Saturday afternoon after their 34ft yacht lost steering and began to drift off the Old Head of Kinsale.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at 4.48pm at the request of the Irish Coast Guard.

Weather conditions at the time were poor with choppy seas, a driving wind and rain and poor visibility due to fog.

The lifeboat helmed by Ian Fitzgerald and with Jonny Green, John Walley and Karl Dempsey onboard, launched and made its way to scene.

On route the crew received up to date co-ordinates from the Coast Guard and located the vessel where it had drifted seven miles towards the Seven Heads.

Arriving on scene, the lifeboat crew observed that both sailors were safe and well and were wearing their lifejackets. However, due to the loss of steering and the yacht being unable to make any safe progress, a decision was made to tow the vessel to Kinsale Yacht Club marina where they arrived at 7pm.

Speaking following the call-out, Kinsale RNLI Helm Ian Fitzgerald said: ‘We would like to commend the two sailors who were both wearing lifejackets and had all the right communication and navigation equipment onboard. Conditions at sea were poor at the time and they made the right decision to call for help when they knew they were in difficulty and the yacht was drifting out to sea.

‘As we begin the summer holidays, we would remind anyone planning a trip or activity at sea to go prepared. Check weather and tides before venturing out, carry a means of communication and let someone on the shore know where you are going and when you are due back. Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 or use VHF Channel16 and ask for the Coast Guard.’