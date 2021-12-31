Kinsale Community School’s €13.6m extension gets green light

KINSALE Community College will soon have more than 15 new classrooms, two science labs and a new library after the Department of Education approved the details of a €13.6m extension to the school, Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said this week.

The college is the third secondary school in West Cork in the past two months to receive funding for significant new projects.

‘Well done to the principal, Fergal, the staff, parents and board of management who have pushed for this,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

‘Each of these schools is experiencing a significant extra demand for enrolment places and it’s imperative we keep pace and give them the resources needed to keep turning out stellar young students. I’m delighted that the department and the minister have recognise that and have responded with this funding.’

Deputy O’Sullivan said Kinsale Community College did West Cork and the nation proud when students repaired thousands of pieces of faulty PPE during the pandemic.

The details of the funding follows similar announcements for Sacred Heart Secondary school in Clonakilty and St Brogan’s College in Bandon.

The Kinsale school’s new buildings will include 10 General classrooms; five SEN classrooms; two science labs; a design & comm graphics room; a new music room; two multimedia rooms; a meeting room; fitness lab; a GP room; a library, and more.