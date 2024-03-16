Kinsale 10 Mile welcomes almost 1,000 runners

THE fifth Kinsale 10 Mile took place on Sunday February 25th and despite the conditions, Riverstick Kinsale AC (celebrating 60 years) in conjunction with Kinsale Community School welcomed a record 927 runners to the race. This year the race was honoured to have several national title winners and internationals compete in the race as well as so many talented runners of all abilities from Cork and throughout Ireland.

In the men’s race, Tim O’Donoghue of East Cork AC (the current course record holder at 50:43 and two time Kinsale 10 Mile winner) came first, ahead of Evan Fitzgerald in second place and Sergiu Ciobani in third place.

The ladies race was a close affair between the great Aoife Cooke of Eagle AC in first place and clubmate Catherine Murphy in second place, while Breda Gaffney of Mallow AC came in third place.

‘We want to thank all the volunteers who helped make it a successful event and Kinsale Community School for their magnificent facilities, which was gratefully appreciated by all,’ said a spokesperson.

‘A massive thank you must go out to all the runners and to the sponsors too as well as the Red Cross, local gardaí, Coast Guard and Civil Defence for their tremendous assistance throughout.’ Proceeds from the race will support Riverstick Kinsale AC, Kinsale Youth Support Services (KYSS), Kinsale Community Hospital, Kinsale Community School athletics track and Clontead Community Games.