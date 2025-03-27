Kilmurry hosts day-long conference on emigration

SOME of the country’s most esteemed historians and experts in their field will address a conference on emigration next month.

The West Cork History Societies Association’s day-long conference on emigration will be held on Saturday, April 5th in the Independence Museum Kilmurry.

Emigration was chosen as the theme of the conference as, organisers say, ‘it is a subject which has had an impact on every Irish families and should be of universal interest.’

Historian, author and manager of the Skibbereen Heritage Centre Terri Kearney will give the opening remarks and recount, through the stories of those who have visited the centre, how important the connection to Ireland is to the diaspora.

Independent historian and author Ultan Cowley will reflect on the reminiscences of Irish emigrants who left for Britain by boat in the middle decades of the last century.

Dr Miriam Nyhan Grey, assistant professor at Mary Immaculate, College Limerick and a founding member of the African American Irish Diaspora Network will speak on ‘Migration in Irish History: Reflections on a Century.’

Dr James Walsh, associate professor in the political science department at the University of Colorado Denver will join via Zoom to speak on ‘The Leadville Irish and the Struggle to Memorialize 19th Century immigrant Paupers Buried at 10,000 Feet.’

Dr Walsh has researched the lives of 19th century Irish immigrants in the silver mining town of Leadville, Colorado for over twenty years.

His work led to the construction of the Leadville Irish Memorial, recognising over 1,300 immigrants buried in unmarked pauper graves.

Many of these miners came from the Beara peninsula and in recent years Leadville twinned with Allihies.

Finally, Jarlath McNamara, retired engineer, historian will speak on ‘Music, songs and poetry associated with Irish Emigrants.’

The conference gets underway at 10am and will begin with an introductory talk followed by two lectures before lunch, with two more lectures after lunch and a concluding discussion.

A light lunch will be provided at the venue and during lunch, live music associated with emigration will be performed.

The admission fee is €25 per person.