Kilbrittain outdoor classroom ‘has to be seen to be believed’

A NEW outdoor classroom at Kilbrittain National School ‘has to be seen to be believed’ according to the school’s deputy principal. Niall Moynihan was speaking at the opening of a €400,000 development project taking in Astroturf pitch, woodlands walk, and outdoor classroom. The project is the largest amenity capital development in Kilbrittain in recent times.

‘For our pupils to have access to such an amazing facility is incredible and to be able to have the school grounds now adjoining the community grounds is a wonderful achievement,’ said Mr Moynihan. ‘A great school should always be at the heart of its community and luckily for us we are.’

Mr Moynihan paid tribute to all the financial support received, particularly one unnamed donor who gave €50,000. ‘The new outdoor area that has been created for our pupils, particularly with those pupils in our special classes in mind, is probably the most unique outdoor area of any school in the country. It is something we are immensely proud of and we could not have done it without the support of our parents and of course our wonderful donor who gave us €50,000 to create a magical space for all of our pupils – it really has to be seen to be believed.’

Kilbrittain Astro development committee chairman Vincent Hickey is thrilled with the finished product. ‘This was a big project of work between getting the planning permission over the line, tendering, and planning the works. We are delighted with the finished product. It will prove a huge asset to the community.’ The project was backed by a Sports Capital Grant from the Department of Sport and Tourism. Treasurer Kieran Butler said: ‘Along with the Sports Capital Grant funding we secured upfront payments for the usage of the Astro from the school, GAA and camogie clubs which was a huge help. We needed small loans from individuals in the parish to make up the balance of the funds. This will be repaid by running a fundraiser later this year and we hope this will leave us with a debt-free facility which will be a huge accomplishment. It will be great to see the place thriving and a great facility for the current and future generations.’

The new facilities were officially opened on June 10th by Munster MEP Sean Kelly, with musical entertainment provided by The Shruggs.