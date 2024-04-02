Kerryman conducted his bogus charity collections in Skibbereen

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A MAN who admitted to carrying out fraudulent charity collections in Skibbereen using a false ID was granted bail at a recent sitting of Bantry District Court.

The court heard that John Burke, 21, of 72 Rathoonane, Monavalley, Tralee, Co Kerry had spent two days in custody in Cork Prison and ‘did not want to go back.’

He was previously convicted in Skibbereen District Court of holding a collection without a proper permit as well as driving without insurance and other motoring offences. Mr Burke had seven previous convictions including one for making false charity collections.

His solicitor Colette McCarthy said that Mr Burke was a married man who had suffered some difficulties with his mental health and had also been the victim of a serious assault. She told Judge James McNulty that he had never been in prison before and the experience had been distressing for him and ‘particularly distressing’ for his wife.

She said that Mr Burke had no convictions up until recently when there was ‘a glut of offending’ which she said ‘we are now coming to the end of.’ She added that he was now living at his mother’s house in Tralee and had assured the court that he would not be reoffending.

The court was told that a probation report in January indicated that Mr Burke would not be suitable for community service due to his mental health issues.

Judge James McNulty said that as he was not fit for community service the most likely penalty would be a suspended sentence. He said that there was a €600 fine still outstanding from Cork city and that he was minded to fine him a further €400 for the offences in West Cork.

He released Mr Burke on bail on his own bond of €1,000, no cash required and ordered him to appear at Skibbereen District Court on March 26. The judge said: ‘He will need €1,000 to cover old and new fines and he can expect to receive a suspended sentence.’