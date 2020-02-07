Keohane Seafoods crowned Cork County Business of the Year

Bantry's Keohane Seafoods have been crowned Cork County Business of the Year for 2019 at an event in County Hall this afternoon.

Keohane's won the West Cork Business of the Year award last year and today fought off strong competition from Castlemartyr Resort & Spa and Health & Safety Publications who won the East and North Cork Business of the Year Awards respectively.

We'll have full coverage from today's event in next week's Southern Star.