July date for repairs to Ahiohill bridge

FRUSTRATED locals in Ahiohill have welcomed confirmation that works are finally to begin this July on repairing the Abhainn Caoch bridge, which collapsed over a year ago, following stormy weather.

The bridge and adjoining road at Willsgrove, just outside the village, has caused an enormous inconvenience to locals over the past 12 months, effectively closing off one entry and exit point into Ahiohill.

Victor Monaher, chairperson of Ahiohill Tidy Towns, said the bridge’s closure has caused some residents and farming families to incur additional travel to access their homes and to work their lands.

‘The closure also affected the school runs to Ahiohill NS and prior to the bridge closing there was a local one-way travel system in place during school runs to facilitate a safer traffic flow system, which has now been suspended,’ said Victor. ‘A significant delay causing a deferral of the proposed works arose when the Inland Fisheries Board denied approval for a derogation to being works in January. This was due to suggested spawning in the stream and to prevent any adverse impact on that activity.’

However, Cork County Council has confirmed that the proposed works have been approved for this July.