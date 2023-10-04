Judge warns teenager living in tent to stay away from cocaine

A DISTRICT court judge has told a 19-year-old man to stay away from cocaine and cannabis as it is not good for mental health.

Judge James McNulty was dealing with Nathan Keohane at Bandon District Court after he pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine last year.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said that on August 1st, 2022, gardaí on mobile patrol in Bandon saw the accused – of no fixed abode but with a previous address at 3 Knockbrogan Hill, Bandon – acting suspiciously and trying to hide something on North Main Street.

‘He appeared nervous, his eyes were dilated and they carried out a search on him.

‘He told them he had a quantity of cocaine in his wallet and handed it over to them. He said it was for his own personal use,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

The court heard the value of the drug was €50 while the accused has no previous convictions.

His solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client is homeless, living in tent outside Kinsale, and is unemployed.

Judge McNulty said it’s not a great prospect for winter to be living in a tent. He asked what the accused has done about his drug use.

Mr Keohane said he is not addicted and that it’s not the life he wants to be taking. He left school at 16, had worked in property maintenance for a period but has ADHD, dyspraxia, dyslexia, and schizophrenia.

‘Stay away from cocaine and weed as it’s not good for one’s mental health. There are links to using drugs to psychosis and schizophrenia,’ said Judge McNulty.

Mr Keohane said he last smoked cannabis 10 days before the court.

Judge McNulty directed the preparation of a probation report and said he would convict him on the drug charge but needed to determine the penalty.

He adjourned the case to November 21st for the production of a probation report, which is also to include an assessment of his suitability to carry out community service.