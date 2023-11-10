Judge slams Ballineen man’s ‘irresponsibility’ selling drugs

A DISTRICT court judge told a Ballineen man convicted of selling cannabis that it was all about him, and there was no mention of the damage he was doing in selling drugs to others.

Judge James McNulty made the comment at Bandon District Court when dealing with the case at Ben Chambers (38), Red Fort, Derrigra, Ballineen.

He pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis and cocaine, as well the possession of cannabis for sale or supply.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that on October 23rd 2021 gardaí arrived at the defendant’s home with a search warrant.

‘He picked up a bag which contained white powder, which was later identified as cocaine for his own use, valued at €70. When he was interviewed by gardaí he also handed over cannabis, valued at €3,500 which he was selling,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

The court heard he has 15 previous convictions, including four for the possession of drugs, and one for drug driving in 2022, where he received a two-year driving ban.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client, who works as a tree surgeon and is a dad to a 12-year-old girl, had developed a cocaine habit, but has been attending counselling to deal with it and is going to Arbour House.

‘He is drug-free. He is still attending treatment but does not require residential treatment. He works six days a week, intends to remain drug-clean and drug-debt free and he has taken steps to deal with his addiction,’ said Mr Taaffe, who asked the judge not to impose a custodial sentence.

Judge McNulty noted that it didn’t look good that Mr Chambers was in possession of cannabis for sale or supply.

‘He has 15 previous convictions and continues to do damage to society and actively spreading contagion by sale or supply,’ said Judge McNulty.

The judge also noted that he hadn’t heard any expression of remorse from the defendant and was disappointed with the defendant’s ‘social irresponsibility’.

‘It’s all about Ben and his issues ,and there hasn’t been a word about the damage he has done in selling drugs to others. I’m looking at the community at large and rehab is a matter for himself.’ Mr Taaffe said his client does apologise for his behaviour.

‘There is an addiction aspect, which made him do what he did.’

Judge McNulty asked the defendant what he will he tell his daughter about ‘weed’? Mr Chambers replied that he would not be happy about it.

The judge convicted him on all three charges and remanded him on bail to appear in court next April to produce a bank draft for €1,000.

He indicated that the court may impose a custodial sentence.

He also directed him not to use or consume drugs in the interim and he must agree to give oral fluid samples at the request of gardaí.