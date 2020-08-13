Judge gives hotel management student a chance

A DISTRICT court judge told a student caught with cannabis in the staff quarters of Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa that he will have to prove that he is drug-free before the court would consider striking out the case.

Judge John King made the comment while dealing with the case of Michael O’Sullivan with a then address at Staff House, Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Clonakilty, but now living in Castleisland, Co Kerry.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that on September 19th 2017 gardaí armed with a search warrant carried out at a search at the staff house.

‘The found the defendant with suspected cannabis herb in clingfilm on his lap and cannabis resin in a room occupied by him. They also found a grinder,’ said Sgt Kelly.

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said this incident occurred almost three years ago and that his client didn’t get the service of summons.

‘He’s now 22 years of age and he also has no previous convictions and admitted the cannabis herb was his. He said the cannabis resin found was unusable and burnt out,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘He is studying hotel management and part of this course involves travel and he is meant to be going to Belgium or Luxembourg in September, but is unsure due to Covid-19.’

Mr Murphy said his client hasn’t come to the attention of gardaí since that incident, and was seeking the benefit of the Probation Act.

However, Judge King said that he doesn’t give breaks until defendants are ‘clean’ and he directed the accused to do a drugs awareness course, as well as completing 40 hours of voluntary community service.

Judge King also directed him to contribute €250 to the court’s poor box and to undertake two random urinalysis samples at the behest of the probation services and at his own expense.

‘If the tests are clean and compliant with above, we will strike it out with his consent to mention, should he come before the court again on further drug charges,’ said Judge King.

Judge King said this is better than any probation act but that the accused ‘will have to work for it’ and adjourned the case until September 21st 2021.