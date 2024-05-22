John’s epic seven-day challenge to raise funds for Cancer Connect

A CLONAKILTY man is planning an epic challenge of climbing Carrauntoohil seven times in seven consecutive days for charity.

John Callaghan is planning to climb the highest mountain in Ireland standing at 3,407 feet on 16th June – and to do it every day until the 22nd with organisers believing it has never been done before.

‘This challenge came about after I caught the mountain climbing bug!’ said John

‘My first climb was back in April 2021 with a work colleague who has years of experience in mountain climbing and since then we have climbed numerous mountains. These have all been very memorable and enjoyable experiences. I set myself a challenge to climb Carrauntoohil for seven consecutive days and felt that if I can achieve this, I could set myself further challenges down the road. When thinking of this I decided that I would fundraise for three very worthy local charities,’ he said.

He will raise money to support Cancer Connect as he has been a voluntary driver for the past year and has seen how the service can help a family dealing with cancer.

John has also seen the work that both West Cork Rapid Response and West Cork Underwater Search & Rescue are doing for their local community first hand and he is aware they need finances to support their life saving work.

‘What John is doing for charity is outstanding. At Cancer Connect, we know how dedicated he is; taking on such a difficult climb really shows how far he will go to support the people of West Cork,’ said Helen O’Driscoll of Cancer Connect. ‘We are so proud to be associated with the work of the other charities, all of us made up of strong and skilled volunteers”.’

With a packed training schedule, John is climbing Carrauntoohil as well as other peaks throughout Munster.

He knows climbing Carrauntoohil seven days in a row will be a huge challenge but is not phased.

‘It’s something I have always wanted to do. I gave up smoking last year in preparation and feel physically ready for the climbs in June. I hope to raise as much as possible for the charities so it will make a difference to more than just myself.’

Search ‘Peak Week Carrauntoohil’ on Facebok and on idonate.ie for more.