Joe closes bike shop in Bandon after 65 years

ONE of Bandon’s longest serving businesses closed its doors for the very last time on Christmas Eve after an impressive 65 years of trading and serving the cycling needs of the people of Bandon.

D & C Cycles, located on the New Road, was run by Joe O’Brien, who at 93 years of age was still working away right up to the closure of his beloved business, which had its closing down sale in the weeks preceding the closure.

The closure of D&C Cycles spells the end of an era for Joe and his wife Agnes.

The announcement of its planned closure last month online in November led to a lot of people posting memories of purchasing their first of many bikes from Joe with on commentator saying that ‘only for Joe no one in Bandon would be able to cycle or ever had a bike.’

They also wished Joe all the best in his retirement from the business.