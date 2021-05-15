Jerry retires after 40 years of service

FIREBIRD, based in the heart of Muskerry, has bid a fond farewell to one of its longest serving employees who has has retired after 40 years working with the business.

Jerry Cronin, who lives in Carrigadrohid, hung up his overalls having worked with Ballymakeera-based Firebird from before its inception and throughout its growth to becoming a leading supplier of high-performance heating solutions.

Jerry, a father of four and an avid hill walker, left school at 14 and joined Firebird as a qualified welder in 1980.

‘I was raising a young family at the time so job security was important but the friends I made over the years is the main reason for staying with Firebird for so long. There was always a good atmosphere in Firebird and we all looked forward to Anne Corkery’s baking at tea break,’ Jerry said.

‘It is amazing to see how the company grew over the years and went from manufacturing a backboiler to what it is today.’

Mark Doyle, Firebird general manager, said team members like Jerry are the backbone of the business, which also now has sites in Northern Ireland and the UK.

‘We cannot thank Jerry enough for his hard work and dedication across four decades. He is one of the many people who is more part of the Firebird family rather than a colleague. He will be greatly missed but we wish him all the best for the future. Ádh mór!’

In his retirement, Jerry looks forward to having more time to pursue his passion for hill walking.