Jerome to help rediscover Kinsale’s shipwrecks

HISTORIAN Jerome Lordan will take to the podium on Thursday May 22nd at the Temperance Hall, Kinsale at 8pm to give a talk on shipwrecks located off Kinsale in an event organised by Kinsale Cultural & Heritage Society.

Jerome is one of the foremost historians on the subject, having published a book on the topic No flowers on a Sailor’s Grave: Shipwrecks of Kinsale and Courtmacsherry in 2014.

A native of the Old Head of Kinsale and having spent many years as a fisherman, that knowledge was recently used when he co-authored a book on the area entitled Peninsula People.

Jerome has promised to provide a detailed account of those ships that for one reason or another are now firmly anchored to the bottom of the sea off Kinsale.

‘The talk on the night will be an overview of the many wrecks in the area. With an emphasis on a couple of them as a case study,’ said Jerome.

‘The Lusitania tends to dominate in the area and rightly so, but this talk will focus on the lesser-known wrecks. The talk will discuss the various sources focusing on a cross disciplined approach including newspapers, shipping registers, archaeology, history, folklore and minor place names.’