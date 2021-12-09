Jeremy gives his ‘Iron’ clad support to kids’ therapy centre

A VISIT to a therapeutic centre for children in Clonakilty inspired Hollywood actor and West Cork resident, Jeremy Irons, to lend his support to a fundraising campaign for Sensational Kids.

Jeremy confirmed to The Southern Star that he previously visited the Sensational Kids centre in Clonakilty and ‘witnessed first-hand the excellent work that they do.’

Appealing for support for the #BeSensational fundraising campaign, Jeremy urged people to ‘Be Sensational by donating to this great organisation to help children with additional needs access the therapy services that they need.’

Sensational Kids operates four child development centres around Ireland, including Clonakilty, but the organisation is at capacity and needs financial assistance to build a new development centre in Kildare.

Each centre provides subsidised therapy supports, such as occupational therapy and speech and language therapy, for all children, including those with additional needs.

Since its inception in 2007, Sensational Kids has already changed the lives of over 9,000 children and saved their families more than €2m in therapy fees.

‘We all want the very best for our kids,’ said Jeremy, ‘but sometimes they need something we can’t always give or afford to give.

‘Many children in this country need specialist therapy sometime in their development, and access to such support can be unavailable or beyond their parent’s means.

‘The charity Sensational Kids is designed to fill this gap,’ he added, ‘and provide support where this cannot be accessed elsewhere.

‘I’ve been lucky, my kids didn’t need this help, but many here in Ireland do.

‘They need help to fulfil their full potential as they make their journey to adulthood.

‘If you’ve been lucky like me, then please celebrate that and give whatever you can to help further spread this sensational service, this time in the Leinster area.’

To pledge a donation, contact [email protected] or phone 045 520900 or 087 2833594 or go to the Sensational Kids website.