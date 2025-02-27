Jam firm Folláin sticks with Simon community

FAMILY-owned Ballyvourney business Folláin has donated €25,000 to Simon Communities, exceeding previous years’ donations and reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting frontline efforts to combat homelessness in Ireland.

This year’s campaign marks the third consecutive year of the preserve company’s Christmas partnership with Simon Communities, bringing the total funds raised to date to an incredible €58,000.

Through the #GiftOfHome campaign, which saw 50% of all online sales donated to Simon Communities, Folláin’s supporters once again rallied behind the initiative, demonstrating the power of collective generosity.

‘Christmas is all about giving,’ said Mícheál O’Lionáird, second-generation Folláin family member.

‘At Folláin, home has always been at the heart of what we do – from our family kitchen to the tables of our customers across Ireland. As we close the chapter on another festive season, we are immensely proud to have continued to improve our support for Simon Communities, helping to provide warmth, comfort, and hope to those who need it most. Now in our third year, the campaign has truly become a Folláin Christmas tradition - one that our customers embrace with open hearts.’

Due to the ongoing generosity of customers and a growing desire to support Simon Communities outside of the Christmas period, Folláin is now expanding its initiative beyond the festive season.

Starting this year, a ‘Donate Now’ button has been added to Folláin’s website, giving customers the opportunity to continue supporting Simon Communities all year round. In addition, for every euro donated by a customer, Folláin will match the donation—doubling the impact of each contribution.

Tony Geoghegan, interim executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said they are hugely grateful for Folláin’s continued support, ‘which makes a real difference in the Simon Community’s work in supporting people out of homelessness.’

‘It’s fantastic to see this partnership grow beyond the Christmas season, ensuring that help is available when it’s needed most. We look forward to developing our relationship with Folláin in the years ahead,’ he said.