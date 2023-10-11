Jail for man with 86 previous convictions who stole at mart

A BANTRY man who stole €2,000 from a unlocked cash box in the offices of Cork Co-op Marts in Skibbereen has been sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Jim Delaney (34) of The Pier, Bantry, pleaded guilty to the theft charge at Bantry District court.

The court heard that on December 6th, 2021 an employee returned from lunch to unlock the main doors of Cork Co-op Marts in Skibbereen.

Mr Delaney was coming out of a small door that was unlocked, which is for employees use only. She told him he shouldn’t be there, while he said he was looking for someone.

When she checked the cash box she found a bundle of cash missing, while he returned to the office and left his details as he expressed interest in a trailer that was for sale.

Gardaí were alerted to the theft and following a fingerprint examination of the cash box it turned out it matched the defendant’s print.

The court heard that he has 86 previous convictions with seven for theft, with the last conviction for holding a collection without a permit.

Solicitor Colette McCarthy said her client is well known to the court and that it was a ‘crime of opportunity’ as the cash box was unlocked. She said he owed money for drugs and used it to pay off some of it.

‘He has €1,000 here in court and wished to pay the rest of it. He wishes to apologise and it wasn’t his money to take,’ said Ms McCarthy, who asked the court for leniency.

Judge James McNulty said the court notes his offer to repay the money arising from the theft.

‘I dare say Cork Co-Op Marts won’t go under for want of €2,000,’ said Judge McNulty.

‘The court takes the most serious view of his repeat offending for thefts and he should have walked away.’

He sentenced him to 10 months in prison and refused to suspend the sentence when asked by Ms McCarthy. Recognisances for an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €100.