Jacqui is among favourites to take over The Sunday Game

BALLINHASSIG woman Jacqui Hurley is being tipped as a favourite to replace Des Cahill on The Sunday Game.

Des, who has been in the hotseat of the show for 15 seasons, announced his departure at the weekend to Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio One.

Speculation has now turned to his replacement with Jacqui one of the bookies favourites, after fellow RTÉ sports broadcaster, Kilkenny woman Evanne Ní Chuilinn. Jacqui is vastly experienced and respected in the industry having reported on several Olympics, and is currently a main rugby presenter for the national broadcaster.

The mum-of-two, a keen sportswoman herself who plays basketball, has also written two books Girls Can Play Too, motivated to teach young people about the importance of equality in sport.

She’s recently published a second book in the series, which features more stories told by some of Ireland’s top sportswomen designed to inspire the next generation of Irish sportswomen and show that gender is not a barrier to success.

Jacqui previously told The Southern Star how she’d live in Cork in a heartbeat if it wasn’t for her job in the capital, and she tries to get home to see her parents and friends in West Cork once a month, at least.

The Sunday Game isn’t back on our screens until April so there’s plenty of time for Montrose bosses to make their decision.