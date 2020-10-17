It’s best foot forward for Sarah in Miss Ireland contest

A LAW student from Clonakilty is taking part in this year’s Miss Ireland contest.

Sarah Shoemaker came in second place in the Miss Cork contest on Sunday night, which gives her a chance to compete in the semi-final of the national competition later this year.

Sarah, whose granny is Mary O’Donovan of Dunmore House Hotel, said she entered to ‘try something different.’

The 23-year-old said she wanted to challenge herself, and explore the opportunities it brought her way.

The Miss Cork contest was streamed online from Little Island. Contestants were interviewed and also had to model sportswear, casual wear and evening wear.

Sarah’s casual wear was sponsored by Gooseberry boutique in Clonakilty.

As well as being in her final year of law in UCC, which she’s doing remotely, Sarah also works part-time in the Fig & Olive café in her home town.