It’s best feet forward for dancing fans as Strictly Bantry is back!

STRICTLY Come Dancing Bantry, in aid of St Finbarr’s Boys National School is back with a bang and a new show.

School principal Brian Gleeson said: ‘Two years ago the country went into shutdown the Strictly Bantry train came to a standstill, but we kept the engine running so we’d be ready to go, and ready to go we are. We are delighted to be able to put this community event back on and excitement is growing already.’

The semi-final will take place on Sunday April 17th with the grand final taking place the following Saturday, April 23rd, with both shows in The Westlodge Hotel. Theresa O’Donoghue and Josie McAuliffe, choreographers of Strictly Bantry, outlined their intentions for this year’s production.

‘The show this year is a celebration, fiesta of dance and being back together as a community. It will also acknowledge the emotions and feelings of living through this pandemic,’ they said.

Ticket sales will be announced in the coming weeks.