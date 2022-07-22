Irish Water working to restore Drinagh supplies as quickly as possible

THE interruption tonight to the Drinagh Water Supply in West Cork is essential to safeguard the water supply for the area, Irish Water has said.

Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to resolve an issue with the treatment process at the Drinagh Water Treatment Plant as quickly as possible.

‘Works are expected to be completed tomorrow afternoon,’ Irish Water said in a statement this evening. ‘Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.’

The outage is affecting approximately 250 customers, it added. ‘We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have, and we appreciate the patience of all our customers as we work to restore the water supply to all properties as quickly as possible. Bottled water is available for the customers affected at Drinagh Co-op central head office,’ it said.

It says its customer care team is available on 1800 278 278, 24 hours a day, and customers can also tweet @IWCare with any queries or see www.water.ie