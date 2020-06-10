In this week's Southern Star:

In News

• Irish Water charges €1m to connect to care home

• Survey reveals farmers under pressure from milk prices

• Call for more garda resources after stabbing

• Bantry family angered over ambulance option to CUH

• Stolen van was tracked doing 151kph and found in Macroom

• Cork Airport under pressure as parent loses €1m a day

In Sport

• Cork star Niamh Cotter calls on GAA to publically support anti-racism movement

• Skibb rower Eugene Coakley reflects on his 2004 Olympic experience

• Interview with Rosscarbery ladies' footballer Laura MacMahon

• St James' Eoin Deasy on life & GAA in New York

• Local managers share their thoughts on GAA's return to action

In Life & Community

• New school, without classes and curriculum, to open in West Cork this September

