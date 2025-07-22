Irish families forced to give up dogs due to lack of pet-friendly rentals

Toby, a twelve-year-old Spaniel, was surrendered to Dogs Trust despite his family searching for a rental home for eight months.

The number of surrender requests received by Dogs Trust because owners cannot find pet-friendly accommodation has increased by 112% in the past 5 years.

The charity is urging the public to sign a petition on their website to give renters and dogs a fairer chance at finding a home.

Dogs Trust, Ireland’s leading dog welfare charity, is shining a spotlight on the upsetting reality that many dog owners across the country are facing.

Tenants who own dogs are being forced to give up their beloved pet when they cannot find somewhere to rent.

To tackle the issue, Dogs Trust has launched a petition to urge the government to change the law and stop allowing blanket bans on pets in tenancy agreements.

The petition, which has already gained strong public support with over 20,000 signatures so far, aims to change the law to give renters and their dogs a fairer chance.

But with the petition set to close on Friday, Dogs Trust is urging those who haven’t done so yet to add their signature and join the call on the government.

One of the most heartbreaking victims of this rental crisis is Toby, a twelve-year-old Spaniel who was adopted from Dogs Trust in 2012 as a puppy.

When his family’s landlord decided to sell the property they were living in last year, Toby's family began looking for suitable accommodation right away.

Unfortunately, despite months of searching, they couldn’t find somewhere to live that would accept Toby.

With nowhere left to turn, Toby's family reached out to Dogs Trust for help.

Speaking on the devastating decision, Toby’s previous owner said: 'Giving up Toby was one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to do. He was the family dog and had grown up alongside our kids. He was part of every memory and every milestone, and it's been very tough on them. We spent over eight months desperately trying to find pet-friendly accommodation, but nothing came through. When we faced the reality of homelessness, we had no choice. It felt like we were being forced to give up a member of our family just to keep a roof over our heads.'

While Toby’s story is one of the saddest that Dogs Trust has come across, it is not an isolated case.

Last year, the charity received an average of more than one request per day from families needing to give up their dog because they were unable to find a pet-friendly rental property.

Dogs Trust also revealed that these types of requests have increased by 112% over the past five years.

Sarah Lynch, Policy, Compliance and Research Manager, Dogs Trust said: 'The current rental laws don’t provide enough protection for tenants who are dog owners. Sadly, there are far too many cases just like Toby’s, where families are being forced to make an impossible choice, and find a new home for the dog they consider part of the family. That is why we want the law to change to introduce fairer rules for renters with dogs, while still making sure landlords and their properties are protected. We’re delighted to have had over 20,000 people show their support for this campaign, but we still need more signatures to add as much weight as possible behind the call for change.'

Visit dogstrust.ie/petition for further information and to sign the petition.