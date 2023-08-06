Intriguing trip into history at Inish Beg estate for festival

THE Civil War, and its wider European context, is one of the main themes of this year’s West Cork History Festival.

Historians and other civil society leaders will also, over the course of the three-day festival from Friday August 11th to Sunday 13th, be asked to take a retrospective look at the Decade of Centenaries and what it has taught us about our past and future.

The festival, which is being held at the beautiful Inish Beg Estate, near Baltimore, always takes an intriguing look at local history with a national and international perspective.

‘Since the first event, six years ago, the festival has attracted leading historians, commentators and creatives, and has established itself as both a place for a serious study of our past and a truly convivial occasion in one of Ireland’s most beautiful locations,’ said Simon Kingston, who co-founded the festival alongside his wife, Victoria, a curator and historian.

Contributors have included academics, diplomats, journalists, actors, and musicians. Past speakers included Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Bob Geldof, Roy Foster, Jayne Ohlmeyer, John Bruton, Jeremy Irons, Fergal Keane, Ruth Dudley Edwards, Mary Kenny, Ida Milne, and many others.

This year, the well-known novelist and broadcaster, Glenn Patterson, will bring a Northern viewpoint to the concept of a United Ireland. He will be joined by a panel of civil society leaders that will include Bob Collins, the former director general of RTÉ and the former Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission in Northern Ireland; Trevor Ringland, MBE, a former Ireland rugby international, lawyer, and community relations leader; Dr Danielle O’Donovan, a former programme manager of Nano Nagle Place and a former curator of the Irish Heritage Trust; and the Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork Cloyne and Ross, Dr Paul Colton.

Munster’s mercantile links in the 17th and 18th century and, in particular, its wine trade, will be discussed at the festival. There will also will be an insight into the much more tragic history of Irish involvement in the Atlantic slave trade.

‘The consideration of the wine trade will give us a great excuse for a historical wine-tasting event and concert at the end of the weekend,’ said Simon.

Again, this year, there will be an array of fantastic field trips and expeditions with Atlantic Sea Kayaking and Gormú.

For more information and recordings of past festival speakers, see the website https://westcorkhistoryfestival.org/.