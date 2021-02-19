Inspiring Puttnam set for online event

SKIBBEREEN resident and film producer David Puttnam will be the guest speaker at an event called ‘Awarding Change’ that has been organised by Network Ireland West Cork.

As speakers go, David Puttnam is hugely inspiring and the network is hoping the event at 8pm on Monday, February 22nd, will encourage its members to put themselves, their companies, and their employees, forward for its annual awards scheme.

The organisers believe ‘nothing captures the spirit of embracing change more than involving yourself in an awards process.’

Previous awards nominees have spoken about it as a process that helped to raise esteem and heighten awareness about what direction they wanted their business to take.

For many, the process was both cathartic and inspirational. It nudged them out of old thinking patterns and opened them up more to the needs of their customers and clients.

At the February event – which is also the launch of the annual awards – the online audience will get to hear from people who have embraced change through the awards system.

David Puttnam knows the value of an award too. He recently launched ‘The Puttnam Award’, which will be presented in conjunction with the Fastnet Film Festival.

Lord Puttnam is also a person who has embraced enormous change throughout his career, including his appointment as Ireland’s Digital Champion from 2012 to 2017.

Amongst the panel of speakers, who will be talking about the benefits that awards can bring to you and your business, are Vicki Crean, AIB’s manager of service and sales for the cork local market; Claire Lehane, a HR consultant and owner of CL HR Consultancy; John O’Connell, the co-founder and director of West Cork Distillers; Marie Wiseman of Wiser Marketing, who also happens to be the vice-president and awards officer at Network Ireland West Cork.