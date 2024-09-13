Southern Star Ltd. logo
Inspire some real envy with green

September 13th, 2024 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

CHOOSING the perfect neutral green paint can be a game-changer for any room. This hue brings a sense of calm and sophistication, making it a favourite among designers and homeowners alike.

Neutral green paint colours transform your space, adding a fresh and timeless touch that compliments various styles and settings.

Green shades can vary greatly, from soft sage to deeper moss tones. Each offers a unique vibe while maintaining a neutral backdrop. These greens are versatile, providing just the right amount of colour without overwhelming the space.

Colourtrend paints have some great shades from aged vellum a soothing earthy hue, with a blend of grey and olive undertones, storehouse a relaxing, elegant shade of green or fairy fort, a soft cool khaki hue.

Farrow & Ball paints have a fabulous selection of colours. A fresh and incredibly soft green is vert de terre; a green version of one of their colours is treron, it takes its name from a green feathered genus of the pigeon family. If you are looking for a modern green, try sampling bancha a wonderful vibrant shade with added depth.

Always sample your paint colours with tester pots before purchasing in large quantities to make sure the colour is right for your space.

• If you need help choosing your paint colours in your home contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or
www.ineanish.ie

