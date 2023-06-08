Inspection finds space issues at Bantry mental health unit

AN inspection of the Centre for Mental Health Care and Recovery located on the grounds of Bantry General Hospital found it was non-compliant in several areas.

The Mental Health Commission (MHC) published its inspection from July 2022 of the 18-bed acute mental health facility and found a deterioration in compliance in this inspection, down from 85% in 2021 to 78% in 2022.

Three non-compliances were rated as critical: premises, use of CCTV and risk management procedures.

It found the centre non-compliant in general health, and said the six-monthly health assessment did not record body-mass index, weight, and waist circumference, and medication review, for three residents; blood pressure for one of the three residents; and nutritional status for one of the three residents.

It found it non-compliant in privacy because an observation panel on a door in a single bedroom was broken.

It was also found to be non-compliant in premises, as it said residents did not have access to appropriate personal space, as personal space in the shared bedrooms was minimal and cluttered with furniture.

‘Appropriately-sized communal rooms were not provided, as there was one sitting room area which was too small to accommodate the approved centre’s full capacity of 18 residents. In the context of current Covid-19 restrictions, it could not accommodate residents safely in a socially distant manner.

Resident bathrooms and shower rooms were not properly ventilated due to the ventilation ducts being blocked with dirt and debris. The approved centre provided a generous outdoor space in the resident’s garden which had seating and pathways which allowed sufficient space for the residents to walk around. However, internal space in the approved centre consisted of resident bedrooms which were small and cramped, a narrow corridor to walk around in, and a sitting area which was not of sufficient size to accommodate all residents,’ the inspection report stated.

At the time, it was non-compliant in the use of CCTV.

It said residents were monitored solely for the purpose of ensuring their health, safety, and welfare. CCTV was not used to monitor a resident in any situation that compromised their dignity. But, the centre did not ensure that CCTV footage of residents was viewed only by the health professionals responsible for the resident.

Non-compliance was also found in staffing because the proprietor did not ensure that staff had access to education to enable them to provide care in accordance with best contemporary practice. Non-compliance was found in risk management procedures and the use physical restraints because in one of the episodes of physical restraint inspected, the resident had not been examined by a medical practitioner within three hours of the start of the episode.