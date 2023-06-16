Innishannon coffee morning to support Tour de Munster cyclists

A coffee morning will take place in Innishannon Hall this Sunday June 18th from 10am to 2pm to support local cyclists taking part in the Tour de Munster, which runs from August 10th to 13th.

Five members of Bandon Cycling Club – Caroline O'Riordan-Donegan, Colin Fitzgerald, Lea Desmond, Lisa Hurley and Paddy O'Connell – will be taking part in the annual tour, which fundraises for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

The Tour de Munster is a four day, 600+km cycling tour of the six counties of Munster starting on August 10th which will be taking in climbs such as The Vee, Conor Pass, Molls Gap, Caha Pass and finishing with a sprint up the iconic Patricks Hill!

The team's family and friends are working hard to have plenty of home bakes and treats available this Sunday morning and some great raffle prizes up for grabs on the day including a signed Cork GAA Jersey, a Republic of Ireland football jersey and they plan to hold an online auction of a signed Munster rugby jersey.

The team are delighted to be fundraising for Down Syndrome Cork, an amazing local organisation that offers support and services to people with Down Syndrome and their families.

Donations received on the day or on the online fundraising page -www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/BCCTdM2