IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

FREE West Cork Farming Magazine

First Day at School photo supplement part 2

September Farming Award winner revealed

IN NEWS

Plans for Fastnet centre on Cape

How to win 'gold' rower's t-shirt

West Cork farmers react to the nitrates decision

IN LIFE

The art and allure of the West Cork shopfront

IN SPORT

Paul and Fintan complete hat-trick of world rowing titles

Castlehaven and Clon advance from Group of Death

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 14th