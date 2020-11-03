News

In this week's Southern Star: Witnesses sought in Bandon fire; Gogglebox's John Sullivan on growing up in Beara; The West Cork GAA Guide to Stopping Kerry Star David Clifford

November 3rd, 2020 11:43 AM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star…

• Gardaí appeal for witnesses in relation to Bandon fire

• Gogglebox's John Sullivan on growing up in Beara

• The West Cork GAA Guide to Stopping Kerry Star David Clifford

• Cork v Kerry special

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY NOVEMBER 5th

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.