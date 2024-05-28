IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork's Cutest Pet is back; Election candidate harassed outside store; Nicola Tuthill hits new level with PB In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, May 30th

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

Election candidate harassed outside store

Bodkin draws them in around the globe

Telephone service tackles loneliness in Beara

Fisherman was put working on boss' vehicles

Palestinian barber feels West Cork is now home

IN LIFE

New scheme fosters art on West Cork islands

Details of local events for Carers Week

West Cork co-ops pay best milk prices

West Cork's Macra Blue Jeans Queen hopefuls

IN SPORT

Nicola Tuthill hits new level with PB

Clon and Drinagh in WCL title showdown

