Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork's Cutest Pet is back; Election candidate harassed outside store; Nicola Tuthill hits new level with PB In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, May 30th

May 28th, 2024 12:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork's Cutest Pet is back; Election candidate harassed outside store; Nicola Tuthill hits new level with PB In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, May 30th Image

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

WEST CORK'S CUTEST PET IS BACK

 

IN NEWS

Election candidate harassed outside store

Bodkin draws them in around the globe

Telephone service tackles loneliness in Beara

Fisherman was put working on boss' vehicles

Palestinian barber feels West Cork is now home

 

IN LIFE

New scheme fosters art on West Cork islands

Details of local events for Carers Week

West Cork co-ops pay best milk prices

West Cork's Macra Blue Jeans Queen hopefuls

 

IN SPORT

Nicola Tuthill hits new level with PB

Clon and Drinagh in WCL title showdown

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MAY 30TH

 

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended