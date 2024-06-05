Southern Star Ltd. logo
IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: West Cork faces €200m hit from dairy crisis; three pages of election coverage; Clonakilty celebrates first Premier title; Suicide support group brings hope and Huggs

June 5th, 2024 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

IN NEWS
  • West Cork faces €200m hit from dairy crisis
  • Three pages of election coverage
  • Rare bee orchid discovered on Mizen
  • Beara miners' American legacy recalled
IN SPORT
  • Clonakilty celebrates first Premier title triumph
  • Cork footballers' statement win a huge boost
  • Beara football team needs buy-in to survive
  • Healy and Tuthill bound for European stage
IN LIFE
  • Suicide support group brings hopes and Huggs
All this and lots more! In shops and online from Thursday, June 6th.
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

