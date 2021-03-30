In this week's Southern Star: West Cork could benefit from ambitious rural plan; Remembering the last trains to West Cork, 60 years ago; FREE 32-page bumper Home & Garden magazine

In this week's Southern Star…

• West Cork could benefit from the government's ambitious rural plan

• Remembering the last trains to West Cork, 60 years ago

• John Spillane on turning 60, his new album and his love for West Cork

• Move from Munster to La Rochelle can rejuvenate Darren Sweetnam

• FREE 32-page bumper Home & Garden magazine

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY MARCH 25TH