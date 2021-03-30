News

In this week's Southern Star: West Cork could benefit from ambitious rural plan; Remembering the last trains to West Cork, 60 years ago; FREE 32-page bumper Home & Garden magazine

March 30th, 2021 3:52 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star…

• West Cork could benefit from the government's ambitious rural plan

• Remembering the last trains to West Cork, 60 years ago

• John Spillane on turning 60, his new album and his love for West Cork

• Move from Munster to La Rochelle can rejuvenate Darren Sweetnam

• FREE 32-page bumper Home & Garden magazine

