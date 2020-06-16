News

In this week's Southern Star: The challenge of poor broadband facing some remote workers in West Cork, West Cork opposition to the agreed programme for government & The Coombes cousins, Liam and Gavin, on their rise from Skibbereen to Munster

June 16th, 2020 5:23 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

• The challenge of poor broadband facing some remote workers in West Cork

• West Cork opposition to the agreed programme for government

• The Coombes cousins, Liam and Gavin, on their rise from Skibbereen to Munster

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JUNE 18TH

