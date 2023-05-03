IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

TD Collins slams climate action

Tragic death of man in Bantry

Climate special - startling stats for West Cork

Big Fella’s bible up for auction

New-look West Cork Farming Awards launched

‘Saul’ visits Kilmurry

IN LIFE

Bantry man Eoin Warner’s ocean odyssey

IN SPORT

Cork handed tough SFC draw

Millie looks ahead to All-Ireland final

Ross school wins Herlihy Shield final

Coxes pass SW rowing course

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MAY 4th