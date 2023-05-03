News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: TD Collins slams climate action; Tragic death of man in Bantry; Climate special - startling stats for West Cork; Big Fella’s bible up for auction; New-look West Cork Farming Awards launched; ‘Saul’ visits Kilmurry; Bantry man Eoin Warner’s ocean odyssey; Cork handed tough SFC draw; Millie looks ahead to All-Ireland final; Ross school wins Herlihy Shield final; Coxes pass SW rowing course

May 3rd, 2023 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

IN NEWS

  • TD Collins slams climate action
  • Tragic death of man in Bantry
  • Climate special - startling stats for West Cork
  • Big Fella’s bible up for auction
  • New-look West Cork Farming Awards launched
  • ‘Saul’ visits Kilmurry

 

IN LIFE

  • Bantry man Eoin Warner’s ocean odyssey

 

IN SPORT

  • Cork handed tough SFC draw
  • Millie looks ahead to All-Ireland final
  • Ross school wins Herlihy Shield final
  • Coxes pass SW rowing course

 

IN SHOPS THURSDAY MAY 4th

