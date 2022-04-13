In this week's Southern Star
IN NEWS
- State ‘has no plan’ for refugees
- Ireland’s ‘most famous’ wedding photo for auction
- Distillers’ firm convicted of pollution
FREE MAG!
- Fantastic 32-page Home & Garden guide
COMPETITION
- Win the ultimate family day out in Ballyhoura country!
LIFE
- Lockdown autism diagnosis ‘relief’ for two women
SPORT
- Clon and Lyre to clash in Beamish Cup final
- Ref shortage worries in Carbery GAA
- Cork come up short in league final
- Skibb rowers win medals in Italy
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper
IN SHOPS THURSDAY, APRIL 14th