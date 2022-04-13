News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: State ‘has no plan’ for refugees; Ireland’s ‘most famous’ wedding photo for auction; Distillers’ firm convicted of pollution; Fantastic 32-page Home & Garden mag; Win the ultimate family day out; Lockdown autism diagnosis ‘relief’; Clon and Lyre to clash in Beamish Cup final; Ref shortage worries in Carbery GAA; Cork come up short in league final; Skibb rowers win medals in Italy

April 13th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

IN NEWS

  • State ‘has no plan’ for refugees
  • Ireland’s ‘most famous’ wedding photo for auction
  • Distillers’ firm convicted of pollution

 

FREE MAG!

  • Fantastic 32-page Home & Garden guide

 

COMPETITION

  • Win the ultimate family day out in Ballyhoura country!

 

LIFE

  • Lockdown autism diagnosis ‘relief’ for two women

 

SPORT

  • Clon and Lyre to clash in Beamish Cup final
  • Ref shortage worries in Carbery GAA
  • Cork come up short in league final
  • Skibb rowers win medals in Italy

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY, APRIL 14th

***

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.