News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Rail plan for West Cork is back on track; Vigils held for Ashling Murphy; A whale of a time on Long Strand!; Help to recycle your bike; Whiddy Island still without water; West Cork people’s experiences during self-isolation; Ricken’s Rebels face Kerry in cup final; Dohenys v Castlehaven in U21A final; Dunmanway stretch lead in WCL Premier

January 19th, 2022 8:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

IN NEWS

• Rail plan for West Cork is back on track

• Vigils held for Ashling Murphy

• A whale of a time on Long Strand!

• Help to recycle your bike

• Whiddy Island still without water

 

IN LIFE & COMMUNITY

• West Cork people’s experiences during self-isolation

 

IN SPORT

• Ricken’s Rebels face Kerry in cup final

• Dohenys v Castlehaven in U21A final

• Dunmanway stretch lead in WCL Premier

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY OCTOBER 21st

***

Southern Star Recruitment Solutions | 2022

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.