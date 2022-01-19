IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Rail plan for West Cork is back on track; Vigils held for Ashling Murphy; A whale of a time on Long Strand!; Help to recycle your bike; Whiddy Island still without water; West Cork people’s experiences during self-isolation; Ricken’s Rebels face Kerry in cup final; Dohenys v Castlehaven in U21A final; Dunmanway stretch lead in WCL Premier

In this week's Southern Star

IN NEWS

• Rail plan for West Cork is back on track

• Vigils held for Ashling Murphy

• A whale of a time on Long Strand!

• Help to recycle your bike

• Whiddy Island still without water

IN LIFE & COMMUNITY

• West Cork people’s experiences during self-isolation

IN SPORT

• Ricken’s Rebels face Kerry in cup final

• Dohenys v Castlehaven in U21A final

• Dunmanway stretch lead in WCL Premier

