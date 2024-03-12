News

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR: Local voters say No, No in referendum; Cillian Murphy's strong links with West Cork; Memories of simpler Paddy's Days in the 70s; Solar farming projects advance in West Cork; Declan Sinnott and Evelyn Kallansee's new album; Keith Cronin leads local challenge in West Cork Rally; Clon and Drinagh to clash in Beamish Cup final; In shops and online via our ePaper from Thursday, March 14th

March 12th, 2024 2:54 PM

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

  

IN NEWS

Local voters say No, No in referendum

Cillian Murphy's strong links with West Cork

Memories of simpler Paddy's Days in the 70s

Angela has her sights set on the Paris Paralympics

Cllrs say 'give locals priority in housing'

 

IN LIFE

Solar farming projects advance in West Cork

ICSA calls for badger cull to counter TB

Declan Sinnott and Evelyn Kallansee's new album

 

IN SPORT

Keith Cronin leads local challenge in West Cork Rally

Clon and Drinagh to clash in Beamish Cup final

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY March 14th

