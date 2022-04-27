IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: ‘I was bullied’ – Coakley quits FG; Free 24-page property magazine; Carbery Group confident for future; Timmy’s killer gets 11 years; Banks gave cash to thief; Win Live at the Marquee tickets; Bandon teacher is a TikTok hit; Rower Paul O’Donovan interviewed; Clon v Lyre Rovers in Beamish final

News

April 27th, 2022 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

IN THIS WEEK'S SOUTHERN STAR

NEWS

• ‘I was bullied’ – Coakley quits FG
• Carbery Group confident for future
• Timmy’s killer gets 11 years
• Banks gave cash to thief
• Bandon teacher is a TikTok hit

 

FREE!

• 24-page property magazine

 

COMPETITION

• Win Live at the Marquee tickets

 

IN LIFE

• Nutrition for the menopause

 

IN SPORT

• Paul O’Donovan interview
• Páirc Uí Rinn for Cork v Kerry
• Clon v Lyre Rovers in Beamish final

 

